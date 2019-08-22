Fall is a perfect time to update your denim and J.Crew Jeans are now on Amazon with Prime shipping. They have released exclusive washes that can only be found on Amazon. All of J.Crew Jeans stylings are modern and feature trendy designs that will look great with all of your sneakers and boots this season. Each pair in this line are infused with stretch for comfort and come in three fits. Prices start at $52 and go up to $138, depending on the style and size. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks.

Men’s J.Crew Jeans

For men, J.Crew Jeans debut three new styles that are all perfect for this season. Each pair is stylish, versatile and comes in several color options. A standout is the 770 Straight Fit Jeans. Its straight hem and medium wash are classic and are a great option for everyday wear. These jeans will look great with any of your favorite t-shirts or outerwear this fall. You can find them with a starting price point at $66.

However, if you have an athletic build you will love the 1040 Stretch Fit Jeans. These jeans were made with a little more room in the hips and thighs for a muscular stature. This style also has a perfect hem that can be rolled to easily show off your sneakers and boots for fall. Also, if you’re not ready to take the leap and wear skinny jeans, this is a great alternative. They start at $61 and come in three color options.

Women’s J.Crew Jeans

For women, the boyfriend jean style is very trendy and J.Crew’s option is a must-have with prices starting at $115. I love these jeans because of its slim design that isn’t too baggy and its two versatile color options. Boyfriend jeans can also easily be dressed up with heels and a blazer or down paired under a t-shirt. Also, this style is great because it comes with either a raw or regular hem option.

J.Crew’s Toothpick Jeans have been around for years and are a personally favorite for me. Its design is very flattering and the new J.Crew Jeans are available in an 8-inch, 9-inch or 10-inch waist. The toothpick style features stretch for added comfort and are available in several color options. These jeans have been in my wardrobe for the past three years and the shape holds its place wash after wash.

Which pair of denim was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Finally, be sure to check out the new Levi’s collection that is now at Target.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!