Target is now selling Levi’s Red Label including jeans and tops for men or women. It also comes in perfect timing for back to school. Target is now selling Levi’s most popular styles including 511, 541, 505 and more. A little background, Levi’s has been around since 1873 and known to be worn by “everyone from miners and rebels to rockstars”, quotes Target. Each pair of these jeans are going to feature a red tag or logo on the back pocket or interior label. Head below the jump to find our favorite styles from Target’s Levi’s collection.

Levi’s Men’s Jeans

One of our favorite styles from this line is the men’s 511 Slim Jeans. I really like the straight hem of these jeans, because it makes them easy to roll. This style includes stretch to add comfort and it’s available in five color options. The 511 Jeans are priced at $50 and rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews from Levi’s customers.

Another style that’s very popular and now at Target is the Levi’s 541 Athletic Jeans. If you have an athletic build, this style is perfect for you. It features extra room for your thighs and buttocks and it includes stretch. Levi’s customers highly recommend this style too with a 4.5/5 star rating.

Levi’s Women’s Jeans

My personal favorite style of jeans for women is a skinny dark wash denim. The Levi’s 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans are flattering, versatile and stretchable. These are a perfect option for back to school and its straight hem will pair with sandals, sneakers, booties or heels. They also include a large leather logo on the back and priced at $50.

Finally, boyfriend jeans will be very trendy this fall and Levi’s styles are a must-have. The Boyfriend Jeans are available in two style options and one even has a raw hem. They also include a high waistline for a flattering fit and priced at just $40.

Levi’s Tops and Outerwear

For men, Levi’s Trucker Jackets are another hot commodity. Especially, for this fall, these jackets are stylish and trendy. Target is currently offering this jacket in two color options and it’s infused with stretch for comfort. Score this jacket for fall that’s priced at $70.

With cooler weather right around the corner the Levi’s Graphic Track Hoodie will be a go-to. This casual piece is stylish and looks great with leggings, jeans, shorts or joggers alike. It also features a cinched hood and relaxed fit for comfort. The sweatshirt is unisex and it’s priced at $45.

Which Levi’s for Target piece is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

