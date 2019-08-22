Panasonic eneloop Quick Charger Kit includes 12 batteries, more for $35

Today only, B&H offers the Panasonic eneloop CC55 Quick Charger Kit for $34.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $50 at Amazon, this offer is a match of our previous mention and the best we can find. It’s time to finally make the switch to rechargeable batteries and go with the best in the business. Panasonic’s eneloop batteries are our top pick in this category. This bundle includes the wall charger, eight AAs, and four AAAs. Perfect for keeping your gaming consoles, remotes, and more powered up. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Already have a wall charger? Expand your rechargeable battery collection with a four-pack of AA eneloop rechargeable batteries for $11. These batteries come pre-charged and will hold up to 70% of their capacity for ten years.

Panasonic eneloop Quick Charger Kit features:

Recharge up to 2100 times

Maintain up to 70% of their charge after 10 years (when not it use)

Up to 2000mAh, 1900mAh min, Ni-MH pre-charged rechargeable battery

4 position, 3 hour quick charger with advanced, individual battery charging; charges both AA and AAA cells

Individual battery charging, from one to four AA or AAA cells

Battery detection technology – Automatically shuts off when charging is complete

