Level up your fighting game skills w/ 30% off Razer’s EVO Arcade Stick at $140

Amazon currently offers the Razer Panthera EVO Arcade Stick for PS4 at $139.99 shipped. Typically selling for $200, like you’ll find direct from Razer and at GameStop, today’s offer saves you 30% and is a new Amazon all-time low. Comprised of premium Sanwa hardware components, this arcade stick features a ten button design paired with an 8-way joystick. You’ll find built-in Razer mechanicals switches that come with a 30-million tap rating. It’s also customizable, meaning you can alter the design with interchangeable skins and more. Razer’s Panthera Evo works with a majority of the PS4’s fighting game catalog, so you can use it with Mortal Kombat 11 and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

If you’re looking to save a bit more while also bringing home a fighting game-ready peripheral, check out Hori’s Fighting Commander. At $40, you’ll ditch the customizable arcade stick design in favor of a gamepad form-factor. It touts the same PS4 compatibility and carries a 4.2/5 star rating.

Razer Panthera EVO Arcade Stick features:

The Razer Panthera Evo is the complete predator when it comes to arcade fight stick controllers—Built with advanced features to complement the lightning quick instincts of those of the fighting game persuasion. It has a toughness and durability befitting one that stands at the top of the food chain, with customizable options to adapt its skin to its user’s character. We’re proud to present a true fighting machine destined to take the fighting game genre by storm.

