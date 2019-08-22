Samsung’s Sound+ Slim Soundbar works with SmartThings, more: $398 (Reg. $700)

Amazon offers the Samsung HW-NW700 Sound+ Slim Soundbar for $397.99 shipped. Find it for the same price at Walmart, as well as for $2 more direct from Samsung. Normally fetching $700, like you’ll find at Best Buy, this is the second best we’ve tracked to date. For comparison, today’s price drop is $100 less than the current offer from Best Buy’s eBay storefront. This soundbar relies on seven built-in speakers with dedicated amps to offer room-filling 5.1-channel sound. It’s slim design means that Samsung’s soundbar can easily blend into your existing TV setup. You’ll find both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity here, the latter of which allows for Alexa and SmartThings control. An optical input makes the cut as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

For a more budget-conscious shopper, Samsung’s Sound+ Premium Soundbar features much of the same smart capabilities at $348. The main trade-off here is audio quality, with this soundbar entering with a less-capable array of internal speakers. You’ll also lose out on SmartThings integration.

And don’t forget, Sony’s 2.1-Ch. Chromecast Soundbar is down to $220 ($80 off). Check out our Home Theater Guide for more.

Samsung Sound+ Slim Soundbar features:

Seamless TV connection. Sleek design. The Sound+ Slim packs maximum audio power into an impressively sleek design that blends into your home décor. Rich notes and clear dialogue fill the room, and a No Gap Wall Mount achieves a seamlessly snug fit between your wall and TV. Don’t get stuck with anything less than the perfect fit. The Sound+ Slim soundbar features Plug-and-Play Connectivity with Samsung TVs via wired or wireless connections. Control both with a single remote and fine-tune your sound right from the TV menu.

