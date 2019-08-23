Apple’s iPhone XR Clear Case shows your device colors for $20 (Reg. $39)

Amazon offers Apple’s official iPhone XR Clear Case for $19.99 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $39 price tag and a match of the historical Amazon all-time low price. Also at Best Buy. Designed for Apple’s iPhone XR, this clear case cuts down on the bulk while still showcasing your device’s bright colors. A scratch-resistant coating can be found on both the interior and exterior to eliminate any extra wear. Best of all? It still works with your preferred wireless charger. Check out our hands-on review for more details.

Looking to save further? Willing to sacrifice Apple’s official branding? Go with this JETech Clear Case for $6, which offers many of the same features for 70% less. Much like today’s lead deal, this case has a slim design and will still show off your device’s coloring.

We have even more deals on Apple’s official iPhone cases from yesterday, including leather options for iPhone XS priced at $25.

Apple iPhone XR Clear Case features:

Thin, light, and easy to grip – this case lets you enjoy the look of iPhone XR while providing extra protection. It’s also crafted with a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible TPU materials, so the case fits right over the buttons for easy use. On the surface, a scratch-resistant coating has been applied not only to the exterior but also to the interior. Need to wirelessly charge? Just leave the case on your iPhone and set it on your Qi-certified charger.

