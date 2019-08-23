Nordstrom has been launching fun pop-up shops with top brands since 2013. This August it’s partnering with Herschel Supply Co. with a culture-inspired collection. This new collection features an array of new bags in four fabrics including backpacks, duffles, suitcases, crossbodies, trendy hip packs and more. Prices in this pop-up range from just $25 to $280. Head below the jump to find our top picks from the new line.

Olivia Kim, Nordstrom’s VP of Creative projects quoted, “I have been a long-time fan of Herschel as a go-to brand for travel and adventure and it was an exciting opportunity to be able to collaborate on this collection. It was so much fun putting a twist on some of my favorite classic Herschel styles, reimagining these pieces with bright colors and fun textures. The end result is a collection of pieces are as stylish as they are versatile, I hope our customers will love them and discover the world of Herschel through a new lens when they visit Pop-In@Nordstrom.”

Backpacks

With back to school in full swing, it’s officially backpack season. In case you haven’t picked up a bag for yourself or your kids the Herschel Supply Co. Small Grove Backpack is a great option. It’s priced at $65 and made for all kinds of adventures. Designed with an exterior pocket to store your smartphone and keys for easy access. It also has a really fun colorblock design that’s very trendy.

This backpack also is available in a Mini Nova Backpack that is great for festivals, travel or everyday events. Its girly, fluffy material is trendy and it has two zippered pockets for storage. Even though its smaller in size, this backpack is priced at $70.

Travel Bags

I can’t travel without a hardside suitcase anymore and Herschel has a perfect option for short hauls. The Large Travel 34-inch Hardside Suitcase has four rolling wheels, a telescopic handle and two handles for carry. Inside the suitcase is two spacious compartments for packing and a compression strap in case you over pack. Be sure to pick up this suitcase for your next trip with a price-tag of $260.

MacBook Cases

Needing a new MacBook case? Well you’re in luck because the Herschel Supply Co. x Nordstrom Pop-up has an array of fun options. The Anchor 13-inch MacBook Sleeve is an all black case with the fun fuzzy detailing. This sleeve is padded and is a perfect option for your backpack, in case it doesn’t come with a designated slot.

Which Herschel Supply Co. bag is your favorite from the new pop-up? Let us know in the comments below. Also, just in time for back to school, J.Crew Jeans are now at Amazon with Prime shipping.

