Anker’s annual Labor Day sale at Amazon has officially kicked-off with this year’s best pricing on smartphone accessories, projectors, and much more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Smart Scale P1 for $32.99 shipped when promo code EUFYSCALE is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $45 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Eufy’s latest smart scale is capable of tracking all kinds of data, including weight, body fat, BMI, bone mass and muscle mass. It is also compatible with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit. Eufy promises improved accuracy, thanks to two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors that ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another standout in the Anker Labor Day sale is the new PowerExpand 4-in-1 USB-C Ethernet Hub for $19.49 when promo code LABOR34A is applied during checkout. It typically goes for $30 and this is the first discount we’ve tracked to date. This hub delivers three USB 3.0 ports and one Ethernet port with support for Gigabit speeds. Anker’s USB-C hubs have solid ratings across the board.

Anker eufy Smart Scale P1 features:

eufy Smart Scale P1 is intelligent enough to match measurements to the correct user profile, automatically. Fast wireless data transfer means you can view your measurements in seconds.The rounded-glass top plate safeguards you from bumping into pointed edges.

