Apple’s sport-focused PowerBeats Pro return to $210 (Reg. $250)

Electronic Express via Rakuten is offering the Apple Powerbeats Pro for $209.99 shipped when coupon code XP33 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. AirPods are great, but PowerBeats Pro take things to the next level with a heavy focus on sport-related activities. These truly wireless earbuds are both sweat- and water-resistant, helping them to be excellent workout companions. Users familiar with AirPods will appreciate features like auto play/pause, volume and track controls on each earbud, and a convenient charging case. Rated 4/5 stars. Learn more when having a look at our hands-on and first impressions.

Cut your cost by more than half when you opt for BeatsX at $100. While these earbuds may not be truly wireless, there’s no need to plug them into a smartphone thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. A single charge yields 8 hours of battery, and plugging them in for a mere 5 minutes delivers 2 hours of playback.

Apple Powerbeats Pro features:

Totally wireless high-performance earphones

Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)

Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight comfort and stability

Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts

Volume & track controls on each earbud, voice capability, and Auto Play/Pause

What’s in the box: Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones, Charging case, Eartips with four size options, Lightning to USB-A charging cable, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card

