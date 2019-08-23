Latest AirPods return to notable prices: Wireless charging bundle from $170, more

Looking to upgrade to the latest AirPods from Apple? You can currently grab the wireless charging case bundle for $169.99 shipped with a Costco membership. If you’re lacking entry into the popular warehouse retailer, Amazon has this same bundle for $179 shipped. Typically you’d pay $199 for the second generation AirPods plus the wireless charging case. This is a match of the best price we’ve tracked. Those willing to ditch Qi compatibility can save $14 on the standard AirPod bundle at $145 via Amazon. The second generation AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include Apple’s upgraded H1 chip for fast wireless pairing. Swing by our hands-on review for additional details.
Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save nearly 50% and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.
Apple AirPods feature:
- Automatically on, automatically connected
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices
- Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
- Double-tap to play or skip forward
- New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
- Charges quickly in the case
- Case can be charged using the Lightning connector
- Optical sensors and a motion accelerometer
