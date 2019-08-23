Latest AirPods return to notable prices: Wireless charging bundle from $170, more

- Aug. 23rd 2019 2:07 pm ET

0

Looking to upgrade to the latest AirPods from Apple? You can currently grab the wireless charging case bundle for $169.99 shipped with a Costco membership. If you’re lacking entry into the popular warehouse retailer, Amazon has this same bundle for $179 shipped. Typically you’d pay $199 for the second generation AirPods plus the wireless charging case. This is a match of the best price we’ve tracked. Those willing to ditch Qi compatibility can save $14 on the standard AirPod bundle at $145 via Amazon. The second generation AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include Apple’s upgraded H1 chip for fast wireless pairing. Swing by our hands-on review for additional details.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save nearly 50% and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Apple AirPods feature:

  • Automatically on, automatically connected
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • Double-tap to play or skip forward
  • New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
  • Charges quickly in the case
  • Case can be charged using the Lightning connector
  • Optical sensors and a motion accelerometer

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Apple Headphones

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp