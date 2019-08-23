Latest AirPods return to notable prices: Wireless charging bundle from $170, more

Looking to upgrade to the latest AirPods from Apple? You can currently grab the wireless charging case bundle for $169.99 shipped with a Costco membership. If you’re lacking entry into the popular warehouse retailer, Amazon has this same bundle for $179 shipped. Typically you’d pay $199 for the second generation AirPods plus the wireless charging case. This is a match of the best price we’ve tracked. Those willing to ditch Qi compatibility can save $14 on the standard AirPod bundle at $145 via Amazon. The second generation AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include Apple’s upgraded H1 chip for fast wireless pairing. Swing by our hands-on review for additional details.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save nearly 50% and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Apple AirPods feature:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

Optical sensors and a motion accelerometer

