Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Cardhop, Rush Rally 2, more

- Aug. 26th 2019 9:53 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Incredibox, Rush Rally 2, HARVEST MOON, Fantastical 2, Live Focus, Cardhop and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Dungeon Maker: Dark Lord: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Machines at War 3 RTS: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Evergrow: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cardhop: $3 (Reg. $4)

iPhone: Fantastical 2 for iPhone: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Fantastical 2 for iPad: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: HARVEST MOON: Seeds Of Memories: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Live Focus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Textkraft Pocket: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Fantastical 2: $40 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Cardhop: $15 (Reg. $20)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Grocery/Shopping List Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Menu Planner: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Ancient Legacy: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: .projekt: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: True Horror: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rugby Nations 18: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Evo Explores: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Sushi Spinnery: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Harvest: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pool Slide Story: $3 (Reg. $5)

