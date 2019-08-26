Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Mario Party $40, Stardew Valley $12, more

- Aug. 26th 2019 9:28 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital downloads of Super Mario Party for $39.99. Matched at Target. Regularly $60, today’s deal is $20 off the going rate, $10 below Amazon’s price on the physical version and the lowest we can find. Super Mario Party is the ideal couch co-op title with loads of fun mini-games and all your favorites from the Mushroom Kingdom. You’ll also find deep price drops on titles like Stardew Valley, Mario Tennis Aces, Undertale, Mario Tennis Aces and many more down below. 

