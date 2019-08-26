Sony bookshelf/home theater speakers up to $100 off, deals from $73

Focus Camera is now offering up to $100 off a selection of Sony home theater gear and speakers. Everything in the sale ships free and carries solid 4+ star ratings. While it’s hard to go wrong with today’s offers, the 3-Way Bookshelf Speakers (Pair, SSCS5) for $73 is certainly a standout. Regularly up to $150, the refurbished models fetch nearly that much from Amazon and today’s deal is the best we can find. It is also matching our previous mention. They are 3-way speakers with 5.25-inch foamed-mica cellular reinforced woofers as well as an extra 3/4-inch “Sony Super Tweeter for immersive sound staging”. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 700 Best Buy customers. However, we have deals on the entire Core-series lineup down below including subwoofers and home theater speakers as well.

(Update 8/26 12:40pm): Best Buy has the Sony High-Power Home Audio System (GTKXB5BC) for $120 shipped (Reg. up to $250). Rated 4+ stars.

More Sony Speaker Deals:

Speaking of bookshelf speakers, you might need some extra stereo speaker wire to connect everything together. The AmazonBasics 16-Gauge option goes for under $10 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings. But you’ll definitely want to go watch our video review for the $200 Fluance Ai40 speakers as well. If it’s the portable Bluetooth speakers you’re after instead, the Anker Labor Day sale has you covered starting from just $18.

Sony 3-Way Bookshelf Speakers:

Immerse yourself in room-filling sound with these Sony Core Series SSCS5 bookshelf speakers, which feature 5″ woofers and 3/4″ and 1″ tweeters for precise instrument and vocal reproduction and dynamic acoustic depth. Along with a 1″ tweeter offers ultraresponsive high-frequency audio, so you can enjoy crisp, natural-sounding vocals and other tones. Minimize signal loss to ensure energetic vocal response, reproducing even the most delicate emotional nuances. The networks are mounted directly to the cabinet for efficient vibration isolation.

