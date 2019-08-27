Bose refurb Solo 5 TV Sound System now $100+ off at $99 shipped (Orig. $250)

The official Bose eBay store is offering its Solo 5 TV Sound System for $99 shipped in certified-refurbished condition. Originally $250, this one sells for $199 at Amazon and Best Buy with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. It is also matching our previous mention. Along with Bluetooth, auxiliary, optical and coaxial inputs, this sleek speaker will almost surely bring a much better sound quality to your home theater experience. It also includes a universal remote that can control the “TV, bass, Bluetooth connections and more”. It has been “thoroughly inspected and tested” with a 1-year warranty from Bose included. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 amazon customers. More details below.

While you’ll have to forgo the high-end Bose audio, you could opt for something like the VIZIO 29-Inch 2.0 Channel Sound Bar at $79 shipped, or this TaoTraonics model for $69 (clip the on-page coupon). Both models feature Bluetooth connectivity and will surely be an upgrade over your built-in TV audio.

We also have Samsung’s Sound+ Slim Soundbar at $300 off as well as the amazing 43-inch Frame TV at $780 (Reg. $1,000). And here is the brand new Bose AirPlay 2/Google Assistant speaker.

Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System:

Its high-quality sound systems and trend setting design have made Bose a household name in home entertainment since 1964. Tired of listening to the audio that comes directly from a TV? The Bose Solo 15 Series II delivers noticeably better sound that features an easy setup and a slim, sleek package. Get crystal clear sound with these impressive bookshelf speakers. For a practical audio accessory, place them on a shelf or end table for great audio and a compact look.

