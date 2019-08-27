Samsung’s gorgeous 43-inch The Frame 4K TV is $780, today only (Reg. $1,000)

Today only, Woot offers Samsung’s 43-inch The Frame 4K Ultra HDTV for $779.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Normally closer to $1,000, today’s deal beats the Amazon all-time low price by $50. Samsung’s popular The Frame takes the class TV and reimagines it with a fresh design, ditching the large plastic bezels along the way. You see, The Frame serves two purposes: it can can be used as a normal TV but also showcases artwork when not in-use. On the TV side, it features four HDMI inputs and three USB ports. There’s also smart functionality, if you’d like to stream content and videos from other sources. Includes Samsung’s “no gap wall mount”, which puts the display right up against the wall. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Samsung The Frame TV features:

4K UHD TV: See what you’ve been missing on a crisp, clear picture that’s 4X the resolution of Full HD. Product Size (W x H x D) Without Stand-38.1 x 21.9 x 1.7 inches. Screen Size-42.5 inch Measured Diagonally

Art Mode: The Frame transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV. Activate the built-in motion sensor so whenever you walk into the room, your TV displays one of your favorite selections.

Art Store: Buy individual pieces or subscribe to an ever-increasing library of established and emerging artists’ work. Voice Interaction: Spanish, French

