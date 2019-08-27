A year of The Economist magazine at over $100 off: $48 (51-Issues, Reg. $150+)

DiscountMags is now offering 1-year of The Economist Magazine for $47.99 with free delivery. Choose the print or digital version on the listing page and then apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout. It regularly goes for between $150 and $189 a year at Amazon, DiscountMags, and direct from the Economist. Today’s deal is at least $100 off, matching our previous mention and the best we can find by a long shot. From current affairs and politics, to business and economics, The Economist is one of the best ways to stay up to date on world events and more. Head below for additional details.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

The Economist Magazine:

Anyone wanting to stay up-to-date on the latest national and world news will find The Economist magazine invaluable. Each issue contains detailed articles to satisfy every interest, including topics such as current affairs, the latest political climate, business affairs, and economics. In addition, it frequently features articles in areas such as science or technology to provide those perspectives, and also includes country-specific information because the state of countries such as China directly impact the rest of the world.

