ComiXology is back with another round of discounts on digital comics, this time focusing on more recent Marvel hits. In its Modern Classics sale, you’ll be able to save up to 67% on a selection of graphic novels or single issues with deals starting from under $1. A great place to start is with Thanos Wins at $4.99. Down from $13, this 159-page comic has never sold for less in digital form. Although Avengers: Endgame already answered the question of if Thanos could beat the world’s mightiest heroes, but this novel looks to offer an alternate ending. Fans of the MCU will definitely want to check this one out to see what happens when the Mad Titan gets his way. Shop the entire sale right here, or head below other other top picks from the sale and even more digital comic deals.

Top picks from the Marvel Modern Classics sale:

ComiXology isn’t done giving Marvel fans ways to expand their digital libraries, as its Guardians of the Galaxy Sale is packed with options starting at $0.99. The best place to start is with Vol. 1 Road to Annihilation at $7.99. While you’d normally pay $20 for this comic, today you’ll save 60% and score the novel at its best price yet. Dive into the other discounts right here.

Lastly, those who are looking for some new DC reading material will be able to take up to 88% off a wide variety of comics. Deals start under $1 here, so you’ll want to check out the entire sale for discounts on Batman, Justice League and much more.

Another great way to get your fill of comics is with ComiXology Unlimited. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Thanos Wins synopsis:

Ask the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe how they fear the universe will end, and in their most honest moment, they will answer with two words: “Thanos wins.” And now, it looks as though that disturbing thought is about to become a horrific reality! See what happens when the Mad Titan gets his way! Thanos journeys to the end of time and his moment of complete victory…and still isn’t happy with what he sees. Witness the Mad Titan’s greatest glory — and ultimate shame! And no matter what form Thanos’ victory takes, is there any way that anyone — or anything — can possibly survive? Featuring the Silver Surfer and introducing the all-new cosmic Spirit of Vengeance, Ghost Rider!

