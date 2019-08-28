You can now pick up some free Assassin’s Creed Odyssey DLC and expand your gaming experience along the way. The first episode of The Fate of Atlantis bundle to be specific. Meanwhile, the lauded AC Odyssey DLC is a 3-part story campaign that directly continues some of the Atlantis storyline found in the main game. The add-on is actually part of the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Season Pass (along with some other goodies) which is now 50% off as well. Head below for all the details and over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Season Pass:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Season Pass contains two additional campaigns: Legacy of the First Blade and The Fate of Atlantis. Each of which are 3-part story arcs and normally cost $40 for both in the Season Pass. Fortunately, you can now grab the pass for $19.99 or 50% off on PS4 and Xbox One. The DLC bundle also includes a remastered copy of Assassin’s Creed III and will be available at the discounted rate until September 1st.

Note: as a quick reminder, you will need to own the main Assassin’s Creed Odyssey game to play any of the Season Pass content. It is currently down at $20 on Amazon, which is one of the best prices we have tracked.

FREE Assassin’s Creed Odyssey DLC:

Now it’s time for some free Assassin’s Creed Odyssey DLC. If you’re looking to give it a try before dropping the $20, you can currently grab the first of the three episodes in The Fate of Atlantis for free. Known as Fields of Elysium, episode one of the Atlantis story arc explores the Greek afterlife in the “paradise of Elysium” while players “discover what sinister secrets are hiding behind its beautiful façade.” But jump in now as this promotion ends on September 1st as well.

You still have a few days left to claim your free Assassin's Creed Odyssey DLC or 50% deal. But considering how well received the DLC has been, make sure you give yourself enough time to give the freebie a shot and still be able to purchase the Season Pass at 50% off (the lowest price we have tracked) while you can.

The Fate of Atlantis DLC Promotion:

Free Assassin’s Creed Odyssey DLC: Continue your Odyssey with The Fate of Atlantis DLC! Get the first episode, Fields of Elysium, for FREE between August 26th and September 1st! Explore the Greek afterlife in the paradise of Elysium and discover what sinister secrets are hiding behind its beautiful façade.

