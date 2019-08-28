Today’s Best Game Deals: Monster Hunter World $15, Mario Maker 2 $52, more

- Aug. 28th 2019 9:30 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering Monster Hunter: World on Xbox One for $15 in digital form. Regularly up to $60 from Microsoft’s digital marketplace, you can score the physical version for closer to $20 at Amazon these days. Today’s deal is among the best we have ever tracked. This is a great opportunity to catch up before the massive Icebourne expansion hits at the top of next month. It is a direct continuation of the story in the main game. You’ll also find price drops on titles like Super Mario Maker 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Super Mario Party, Borderlands 3 pre-orders, Control and many more down below. 

