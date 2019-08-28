Fall is one of my personal favorite times to cook. When the weather cools and the comfort food kicks in. That’s why today we are sharing new cookbooks that were just released. It’s time to throw out those old recipes that you’ve been using over and over. Whether you’re looking for healthy options, new deserts or a spin on classics, there is bound to be a great new fall cookbook for you. Head below the jump to find our top picks.

Every Day is Saturday Cookbook

Sarah Copeland is back with a new fall cookbook called “Every Day is Saturday” with 100 easy recipes to try. Each recipe was made to be simple with easy to follow tips. She also designed the cookbook to make cooking fun again and to make every weeknight dinner plan like a Saturday mentality. This cookbook has options from breakfast to dinner, potlucks and beyond.

Binging with Babish

If you haven’t heard of Binging with Babish, it has become quite popular on YouTube with over 5 million fans. The star of the series, Andrew Rea, offers recipes based popular TV shows or movies. His new cookbook will be released on October 22nd with over 100 new recipes. Plus, some of the recipes you will see in this new cookbook are Bubba’s shrimp from Forrest Gump, to Seinfeld recipes and much more.

Antoni in the Kitchen

Antoni Porowski, the star of Netflix’s Queer Eye has a new cookbook called “Antoni in the Kitchen”. His new cookbook was designed for all levels of chefs to become more confident in the kitchen. Best of all, most of his recipes are made up of less than five ingredients. Some of the recipes that stood out were the Be sure to pick up this standout cookbook on September 9th or you can pre-order it now!

Entertaining with Disney

Finally, if you have kids or just love Disney, the new fall cookbook “Entertaining with Disney” is a must-have. Whether you’re throwing a birthday party, barbecues, or planning a large event such as a wedding reception, this book features recipes as well as tips for creating invitations and more. A few recipes that stand out are the Sand Dollar cookies, Tropical Smoothie Bowls and Little Mer-Mosas. This book is ready for pre-order or can be purchased on September 24th.

Which new fall cookbooks are you most anticipating? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check our reading list for August.

