Walmart is offering a selection of Google’s smart home products on sale from $29 for Labor Day. Our favorite from the pack is the Google Smart TV Kit for $60 shipped. This setup consists of a Google Home Mini and Chromecast. Separately, when not on sale, you’d pay around $85 for both devices, netting you a total savings of $25 here. You’ll be able to say “Hey Google, show me 9to5Toys videos” and the best YouTube channel around will show up on your preferred TV. Plus, the Home Mini can control the rest of your smart home through Google’s Assistant voice platform. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Keep reading to find more great deals.

Google Labor Day sale at Walmart:

For those in Amazon’s ecosystem, check out the Certified Refurbished Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $35 shipped. This will let you easily browse and watch TV shows or movies from your couch without the need for voice or smartphones to Cast. Though, if you want to use voice, the included remote offers Alexa’s services, giving you a greater range of options.

No matter what route you go, if you’ve never subscribed before, be sure to check out this Hulu deal. It offers the company’s limited commercial plan at 50% off for six months to new users, making it just $3 per month.

Google Smart TV Kit features:

Make your TV and home a little smarter. Google Home Mini and Chromecast are made for each other. A Walmart Exclusive, with an $84 value. Together they help you control your entertainment, hands-free. Say it to play it. Turn the TV on, start streaming movies and shows and play, pause, or skip to the next episode, all hands-free. Hey Google, play Stranger Things from Netflix. Hey Google, next episode. Say it to play it. Stream your favorite movies and TV shows from Vudu straight to your TV with Google Home Mini and Chromecast.

