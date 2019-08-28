Lexar’s fast 256GB portable SSD hits Amazon all-time low: $60 (Reg. $80)

- Aug. 28th 2019 9:56 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Lexar 256GB USB 3.0 Portable Solid-State Drive for $69.99 shipped. That’s down $20 from the regular going rate and an Amazon all-time low. This model sports fast SSD performance, with transfer speeds up to 450MB/s. USB 3.0 connectivity ensures you can pair up with most devices currently on the market wherever your adventures take you. One interesting feature is the built-in storage capacity display which relays how much space you’ve taken up. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re cool with ditching the SSD speeds, there’s substantially more storage to be had for less money. This portable hard drive from Western Digital offers 2TB of storage for $60. However, you’ll see a notable drop in transfer speeds along the way. It’s a great option for expanding Xbox or PlayStation storage.

Lexar 256GB USB 3.0 Portable SSSD features:

  • SSD-level performance-up to 450MB/s read and 245MB/s write speeds
  • Sleek, compact design
  • LED capacity meter displays available storage space
  • Great for use with Lexar Professional Workflow line products
  • Available in 256GB and 512GB capacity options

