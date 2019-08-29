Amazon cuts Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones to $160 for Labor Day

Amazon is offering the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $159.99 shipped. Originally $300, these headphones have been fetching closer to $180 lately, yielding a $20 savings and coming within $10 of the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. Today’s deal is a match of Best Buy’s Labor Day offer. Thanks to an Apple W1 chip, Beats Solo3 owners will get many of the same features offered by AirPods. This includes simple iOS pairing, hassle-free device switching, and more. Incredible 40-hour battery life allows wearers to go several days (or weeks) on a single charge. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Catch more Apple Labor Day deals in our roundup of Best Buy’s current offers.

If you can live without the Beats brand and get by with a bit more than half of the battery life, Skullcandy’s Hesh 3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are $55. That cuts your spending by 60% while still letting you nab a new pair of headphones. Thanks to Rapid Charge tech, owners will be able to gain 4 hours of play time by plugging them in for a mere 10 minutes.

Beats Solo3 Headphones features:

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 Wireless is your perfect everyday headphone

Premium playback and fine-tuned acoustics maximize clarity, breadth, and balance

Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use

Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls

