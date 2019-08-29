Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Train Conductor, Week Calendar Pro, more

- Aug. 29th 2019 10:44 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Week Calendar Widget Pro, Train Conductor, Dr. Panda & Toto’s Treehouse, Find Bluetooth, Reigns: Game of Thrones, Valleys Between and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Find my Earbuds-Device finder: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Train Conductor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda & Toto’s Treehouse: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Remote Drive & File Browser: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Valleys Between: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iesabel: $1 (Reg. $6)

iPad: AudioKit Digital D1 Synth + AU: $8 (Reg. $15)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Monster Park – AR Dino World: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Find Bluetooth: device tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Odyssey: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Adventure: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Death Worm: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SafeInCloud Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Do! Premium -Simple To Do List: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: World Clock Pro Mobile: $2 (Reg. $5)

