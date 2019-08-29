Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War $16.50, Sekiro from $26, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering God of War on PS4 for $12.50 plus $4 shipping. Simply apply coupon code EMCTDVE22 at checkout to redeem the special price. Free shipping is available with a Newegg Premiere membership, but at just $16.50 all-in without one, today’s deal is still one of the best we have tracked. It is starting at $28 on Amazon and is currently at the best price we can find. Widely considered to be a masterpiece of game design, if you haven’t given this epic Norse adventure a shot yet, now’s your chance. You’ll also find price drops on titles like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom, Starlink: Battle for Atlas, Yakuza 0, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete and many more down below.

