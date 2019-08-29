Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War $16.50, Sekiro from $26, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering God of War on PS4 for $12.50 plus $4 shipping. Simply apply coupon code EMCTDVE22 at checkout to redeem the special price. Free shipping is available with a Newegg Premiere membership, but at just $16.50 all-in without one, today’s deal is still one of the best we have tracked. It is starting at $28 on Amazon and is currently at the best price we can find. Widely considered to be a masterpiece of game design, if you haven’t given this epic Norse adventure a shot yet, now’s your chance. You’ll also find price drops on titles like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom, Starlink: Battle for Atlas, Yakuza 0, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete and many more down below.
More game/console deals:
- Sekiro $26 on Xbox & PS4 (Reg. $50+) | Newegg
- Using code EMCTDVE22 at checkout
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom $30 ($60 value) | Best Buy
- Plus Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack
- Yakuza 0 $14.50 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Gears of War 4 $2 (Reg. $20) | CDKeys
- Super Mario Maker 2 $52 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Borderlands 3 pre-order $60 + $10 GC | Amazon
- Prime members only
- Control $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Super Mario Odyssey $43 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection $10 (Reg. $25+) | Microsoft
- Need for Speed Heat pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Stardew Valley Switch $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go $36 (Reg. $50+) | Target
- Undertale Switch $12 (Reg. $15) | Target
- Garfield Kart Racing Pre-order $30 ($40 value) | Best Buy
- Plus $10 Best Buy Gift Card
- Dragon Quest XI $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Matched at Best Buy
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Team Sonic Racing $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Darksiders III $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Days Gone on PS4 for $37.50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield Pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
