Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is at its best price yet from $50 (Reg. $90)

QVC is offering the Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display for $59.96 shipped. First-time shoppers can save an additional $10 when using the code TAKE10 at checkout. This is down from its $90 going rate, beats our last mention by at least $5, and is the best we’ve tracked historically. The Echo Show 5 is perfect for any Alexa-enabled smart home. I have one on my desk and love it, as it works great as a clock, smart device controller, and general question answerer. Amazon customers love the Echo Show 5, and we completely agreed in our hands-on review.

Looking for Alexa capabilities without a display? The Echo Dot 3rd Generation is a great option at $30 shipped. It has all of the same features as the Echo Show 5 minus the screen and camera, making it a great addition to any guest bedroom or bathroom.

For those who prefer Google’s Assistant, the Lenovo Smart Clock is a must-have bedside companion, especially when it’s on sale at $60 from its regular $80 going rate.

Echo Show 5 features:

Echo Show 5 connects to Alexa to give you vivid visuals on a 5.5” screen with a crisp full sound—all in a compact design that fits in any room, in any home. See on-screen lyrics with Amazon Music. Set alarms and timers. Catch up on news highlights and movie trailers. Check weather and traffic as you head out in your new city. Alexa and Echo devices are built with multiple layers of privacy. For example, your voice is streamed to the cloud only after your device detects the wake word (“Alexa”). You can also turn the microphone and camera off with a press of a button.

