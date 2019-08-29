Lenovo Smart Clock with Assistant gets the 9to5 seal of approval, now $60

As part of Best Buy’s Labor Day sale, you can pick up the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $49.99 shipped. Also at Lenovo direct. It typically goes for closer to $80. This is the second best price we’ve tracked all-time. Lenovo Smart Clock delivers a built-in display, access to Google Assistant, and more in a nightstand-appropriate design. Leverage smart features to control “more than 30,000 products” while also playing your favorite music, audiobooks, and more. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s “the only way Google Assistant should be in the bedroom.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking for a low-cost alternative which still delivers one of the big three voice assistants? Ditch the built-in display and save further with a eufy Genie Smart Speaker. This palm-sized device delivers Alexa, can playback your favorite music, and costs just $20. We loved it in our hands-on review as an affordable way to jumpstart any smart home setup.

Even more Assistant-laden devices are on sale at Walmart for Labor Day, with deals starting at $29.

Lenovo Smart Clock features:

Just say “Hey Google”With the Google Assistant built in, this Lenovo smart clock is designed to make everyday life easier. Check your morning commute or the weather. Stream music, radio and more.4” IPS touch screen Produces sharp and clear image for web browsing, entertainments, and more or showcases.

