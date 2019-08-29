Emily & Merritt are back with a new fall collaboration at Pottery Barn. In this Emily & Merritt x Pottery Barn collaboration you will find an array of items that can easily be mixed and matched. Whether you’re looking to update your bedding, pillows, decor or throws, this collection will have all of the cozy essentials. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Emily & Merritt x Pottery Barn line.

Bedding

In this new bedding line, each of the fabrics were made to be versatile. Plus, all of the fabrics will match with an array of hues. This includes mimicking denim, army jackets and t-shirt materials. One of our favorite bedding options from this collection is the Big Sky Tumbled Organic Duvet Cover and Shams. This duvet comes with comfortable material, like your old t-shirt, with a three-wash application before it even hits your bed. It’s gender neutral and features a star pattern which is very trendy for this season. However, the only downfall to this comforter is that it’s available in a king or California king size.

Another bedding piece that stands out in this new collection is the Suit Stripe Organic Cotton Sheet Set. This sheet set will pair perfectly with an array of bedding and its cream and navy coloring is great for fall. Better yet, these sheets are available in bedding sizes from full to California king and are priced from $99.

Pillows

A really easy way to update your bedding or sofa is with decorative pillows. I personally love to add a lot of texture to my space and a great way to do that is with denim. The Indigo Stitch Cotton Shams are great for mixing and were washed for added softness. I think that the shams would look great with either of the bedding listed above or existing that you already have. Plus, they’re available in king or standard sizing.

Throw Blankets

Now that cool weather is approaching, its time to start adding layers to your space. A great way to add warmth is by adding a throw. The Chalk Striped Throw is perfect for cozying up this fall and it features on-trend tassels at each corner. It also has a warm waffle knit detailing, that will also add texture to your bed or sofa. This blanket is adorable and comes with a price tag of $109.

Which piece from the new Pottery Barn collection is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out the Joanna Gaines new Target collection for fall that’s offering bedding, home decor and more.

