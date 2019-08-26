Chip and Joanna Gaines are back with another collection at Target and it’s preparing us for the changing seasons. In the new Joanna Gaines fall collection there is over 200 new pieces from their Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line. You will find ways to update every room in your home with bedding, dinnerware, bathroom accessories, home decor, and even laundry items. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks and you can shop the entire collection here.

Bedroom

Updating a bedroom for fall can be make the space feel cozy and add warmth. One of our favorite sets from this collection is the Blue Twill Comforter Bedding. I love that this bedding is made of twill and it’s in a gorgeous blue and cream palette. This is a perfect option for transitioning into the colder months and it even has a warm matching blanket that you can lay at the foot of the bed. Best of all, prices in this line start at juts $20 and the bedding is available in twin, queen or king sizes.

Laundry

Personally, it seems like I am always losing socks. If you also have this happening, the Joanna Gaines Lost Socks Wall Sign is here to help. This sign is priced at just $25 and it has small clips to actually hang your missing socks, so hopefully you can find them. However, this same sign also comes in several other sayings including “Laundry”, “Wash and Fold”, or “Pantry”.

Entry

Refresh your mudroom with new arrivals from the Hearth & Hand collection. One of our favorite ways to get organized for the school year is with a letter board. You can write personalized messages to your kids before they head out the door or just a cute saying. Letter boards are also very trendy in home decor and the Joanna Gaines option is just $30.

Another way to make your entry welcoming is with the Joanna Gaines Fall 20-inch Faux Yellow Hops Wreath. Its gorgeous warm yellow coloring can not be missed and is a perfect addition for fall. Best of all, I love faux wreaths because you can use them year after year. This wreath is priced at $35.

Tabeltop

Thanksgiving will be here before we know it. So be sure to get your table ready for guests with new dishes. A standout is the Serve Tray Reactive Glaze Oval Platter. This platter is great for horderves, bread during the holidays and much more. Plus, its all white and touch of gold detailing is festive and versatile. This platter looks like it would be expensive, however it’s priced at $15.

Which piece from the new Joann Gaines Fall collection is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out the Pier One Fall Collection that offers an array of cozy items for your home.

