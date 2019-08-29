Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch is on sale from $279 in various finishes

- Aug. 29th 2019 9:47 am ET

From $279
0

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch in various colors and sizes from $279 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for closer to $325 or more. Today’s deal is the second best price we’ve tracked all-time. Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch offers multiple days of use on a single charge and is available in various sizes and colors. Works with both Android and iOS devices, so you can pair it with most modern day smartphones. Notable features include a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, 4GB of internal storage, and all the usual heart rate tracking you’d expect. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Those looking for a more affordable fitness tracking experience will want to reach for a Fitbit Charge 3 for half the price. You’ll still get heart rate monitoring plus sleep tracking, and up to 7 days of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch features:

  • Live a stronger, smarter life with Galaxy Watch at your wrist Rest well and stay active with built in health tracking and a Bluetooth connection that keeps everything at your wrist Plus, go for days without charging
  • Go nonstop for days on a single charge. The wireless charger lets you power up without slowing down. (Average expected performance based on typical use. Results may vary.)
  • Available in two sizes and three colors, the Galaxy Watch offers stylish watch faces so realistic they hardly look digital. Plus, choose from a collection of interchangeable bands
  • Pairs with both Android and iOS smartphones via Bluetooth connection. Compatible Devices Samsung Smartphone, Non Samsung Android Smartphone(Android OS 5.0 and above RAM 1.5GB and above ), iOS 9.0 and above iPhone 5 and above

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $279

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Samsung

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp