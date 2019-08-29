Stream Ultra HD Media to Any Device with Elmedia Player PRO, now $13 (Orig. $30)

If you are a movie buff or an audiophile, chances are you have loads of HD media stored on your main computer. But what if you want to enjoy that video and audio on other devices? Enter Elmedia Player PRO. This Mac app makes it easy to stream your content, and you can get a lifetime subscription now for just $12.74 (Orig. $30) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: SAVE15TODAY.

Normally speaking, Macs don’t play nicely with streaming boxes and smart TVs. But with Elmedia Player PRO, streaming to your devices couldn’t be easier.

This app lets you send audio and video to your Chromecast, Apple TV, smart TV, and other AirPlay and DLNA-approved devices. You can stream the content in native format, or get Elmedia Player PRO to transcode the file in real time. Thanks to hardware acceleration, you won’t notice any loss in quality.

Elmedia Player PRO lets you play, pause and seek with a couple of taps, and the app can retrieve external subtitles. You can even grab screenshots of your favorite moments.

Order now for $12.74 to get a lifetime service of Elmedia Player PRO, worth $29.99 with promo code: SAVE15TODAY.

