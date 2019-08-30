Let a robot do the cleaning: Amarey smart vacuum is $260 (Reg. $350+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AmareyHome (98% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering is Smart Navigating Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $259.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $350 or more. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This robotic vacuum delivers many of the standout features you’d hope to see at this price point, including smartphone control, automatic scheduling, and a sensor which maps your home and cleans as needed. Ships with boundary strips to keep it out of certain spaces of your home. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Those looking to save but still need a new vacuum will want to consider Eureka’s popular stick 3-in-1 model. It sells for $30 currently and delivers a lightweight design with a swivel base for quick cleanup jobs. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Amarey Robot Vacuum features:

ULTRA EFFICIENT MAPPING: Integrated with 145°navigation sensor, A900 robot vacuum can map your home accurately and calculate the optimal cleaning path without a missing spot. Speed up 30% cleaning time than other regular vacuums.

SMART APP CONTROL: With APP control and Alexa supported, A900 robotic vacuum can be easily controlled on your phone including clean modes, schedule, map display, suction adjustment.

AUTO ADJUST SUCTION: A900 robot vacuum cleaner can auto-adjust the suction power when working on carpet. It can give your carpet a deep & thoroughly clean. With 1400 Pa Suction Power, this robot vacuum is best for removing pet hair and any particle.

