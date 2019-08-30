Apple jumps into Labor Day weekend with a new $5 movie sale

- Aug. 30th 2019 9:24 am ET

0

Following Tuesday’s big movie sale, Apple is heading into Labor Day weekend with a fresh batch of $5 films. You’d typically expect to pay at least $10 for these movies and up to $20 in some instances. Each of these titles will become a permanent part of our library. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Our favorite $5 films at Apple include:

Don’t miss Apple’s big Labor Day movie sale, which includes even more hits from $5 across a wide range of genres. There’s even a number of notable bundle deals as well to choose from.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp