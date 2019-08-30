Apple jumps into Labor Day weekend with a new $5 movie sale

Following Tuesday’s big movie sale, Apple is heading into Labor Day weekend with a fresh batch of $5 films. You’d typically expect to pay at least $10 for these movies and up to $20 in some instances. Each of these titles will become a permanent part of our library. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Our favorite $5 films at Apple include:

Don’t miss Apple’s big Labor Day movie sale, which includes even more hits from $5 across a wide range of genres. There’s even a number of notable bundle deals as well to choose from.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!