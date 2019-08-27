Apple has now launched its annual Labor Day movie sale featuring deals from $5 along with a host of notable bundle offers. You’ll find all of our top picks below, including a great price on the complete Harry Potter collection at $50 and a number of Disney films marked down. Each of these titles will become a permanent addition to your library, making this a great time to expand or find some new movies for the long weekend ahead. Hit the jump for all of our favorite Labor Day movie sale deals.

Bundle deals highlight the Apple Labor Day movie sale

You’ll find a number of bundle deals in this week’s Apple movie promotion, including the entire Harry Potter Collection for $50. It typically sells for $70, with today’s offer being a match of our 2019 mentions. Includes all eight films, which is a great way to supplement your reading of the original book series.

Also in the bundle section of Apple’s Labor Day movie sale, you’ll find John Wick Chapters 1-3 for $30. You’d usually pay closer to $45 or more for this bundle, which includes each installment of the popular trilogy.

Other notable bundle deals include:

Disney films drop to under $15 for a limited time

Apple is offering a selection of Disney films for under $15 during its Labor Day movie sale. While you may not find some of the biggest hits in Disney’s vault, these are still rare price drops from the usual $20 price tag. Our top picks include:

$5 movies are a great way to expand your collection

Apple has a new Build Your Collection section in its Labor Day movie sale, which is on top of the usual $5 finds it offers. This is a great way to pick up some new films for the long weekend and expand your library along the way. Each title will be a permanent addition. Our top picks include:

Finally, Apple’s Labor Day movie sale delivers a new $1 rental of the week, which is Wonder Park. It typically goes for over $5 at competing services.

