Needing a gift for a birthday coming up, wedding or housewarming event? BOXFOX is now at Nordstrom and offering free shipping on all orders. These gift boxes will be sure to make anyone feel special and they have the cutest arrangements. Prices for the boxes start at $33 and go up to $178, so there is an option for everyone. Head below to find a few of our favorites.

The creator of BoxFox quoted, “After college, a close friend got sick and we realized the lack of options for being “there” for her when we couldn’t be physically. We wanted something that went beyond flowers and the typical overpriced (and wasteful) gift basket.”

Birthday Gift Box

Celebrate your loved one by gifting them a Birthday Gift Box. Inside the box you will find three different kinds of candy, a Voluspa candle, a Coricle wine cup and a little kit for emergencies. The candle is also phthalate-, paraben- and sulfate-free and the scent features notes of tart green bergamot and yellow garden roses. This is a perfect option for the holidays too!

Wellness Gift Box

Skip the flowers, the next time you need to give someone a wellness gift and think of BOXFOX. In this box you will find a nice Soma glass water bottle, a fitness towel, wellness bands, tonik apple-cider vinegar capsules and simply gum ginger chewing gum. This is perfect for a fitness guru in your life or someone who is just trying to live a healthier lifestyle.

NewBorn Gift Box

Whether you’re going to a baby boy or girl shower BOXFOX x Nordstrom has just the perfect gift for you to bring. For a girl, this thoughtful gift box features a book, bunny, and a muslin swaddle and a bib. It also has the cutest pair of newborn shoes. However, they do have this option for a boy as well with all of the same items. Each box is priced at $80 and would be a wonderful option for a shower.

Housewarming Gift Box

Have a housewarming party to go too? The BOXFOX Housewarming Gift Box has really unique gift ideas that any home can use. Some of the items include organic laundry and dish soap, a tea towel, sage, matches, a candle and a cork screw. This box packs the punch and saves you time of putting together your own gift basket.

Which is your favorite gift basket from the BOXFOX x Nordstrom collaboration? Let us know in the comments below. Finally, be sure to check out our guide to the best new cookbooks to try out this fall.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!