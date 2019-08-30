The big boy OontZ Angle 3XL Bluetooth Speaker now $80 at Amazon (20% off)

Cambridge Soundworks (100% positive feedback from 64,000+ ratings) via Amazon is now offering the OontZ Angle 3XL Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $79.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the $20 on-page coupon. Regularly $100, today’s deal is 20% off the going rate, the best price we have tracked outside of a 1-day offer in March, and the lowest total we can currently find. Features include an IPX5 waterproof rating, 24-Watts of power and a 100-foot wireless Bluetooth range. This model also sports dual 2.75-inch stereo drivers and a pair of tweeters as well as “three bass radiators”. Rated 4+ stars from over 360 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the extra large model above is overkill for you, consider the OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) Bluetooth Portable Speaker. Currently $22 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon, it has the same wireless range and IPX5 rating. Just don’t expect to get the same level of volume with the smaller Angle 3.

However, if you’re looking for a more intelligent/smart home-worthy solution, check out this deal on the Lenovo Smart Clock with Assistant or Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is at its best price yet.

OontZ Angle 3XL Ultra Bluetooth Speaker:

It incorporates a high performance digital audio processor to deliver impressive mids and highs from the combination of dual 2.75” stereo drivers and two precision tweeters, with powerful bass coming from three bass radiators; 24 Watts of power pumps out the volume to fill a large room or a back yard with high quality music; distortion free even at max volume – the perfect home speaker and party speaker.

