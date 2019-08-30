Save over $80 on a refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2, now $119 shipped

Amazon is offering the Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $119 shipped. Originally $199, this is one of the better prices we’ve seen in recent memory, though it has been down to $99 in time-limited sales. If you’ve had to deal with package theft in the past, it’s never a fun experience. Ring’s Video Doorbell 2 gives you a view of your door to know when your package is there, and even communicate through the 2-way speaker with whoever walks up. Rated 4.2/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty. Plus, Ring’s refurbished units still include lifetime theft protection.
Save a few bucks when opting for the original Ring Video Doorbell at $100 shipped. You’re losing out on image quality here, as the original model is just 720p versus the 1080p sensor that the Video Doorbell 2 above offers. Plus, you’ll miss out on interchangeable faceplates and quick-change battery packs. But, if you’re on a tighter budget, the original Ring Video Doorbell watches over your home just the same.
Also, either video doorbell would be a great addition to Ring’s 5-piece Alarm Kit, which is currently at a low of $109 (Reg. $199). This kit includes everything you need to secure your home, and pairs perfectly with the Video Doorbell on sale above.
Ring Video Doorbell 2 features:
- A Certified Refurbished Video Doorbell 2 is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new
- Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, allowing you to hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk
- Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC
- Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell
- Powered by the rechargeable battery pack or connects to doorbell wires for a constant charge
- Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision
- Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video
- Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Doorbell gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free
