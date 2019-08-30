Save over $80 on a refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2, now $119 shipped

Amazon is offering the Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $119 shipped. Originally $199, this is one of the better prices we’ve seen in recent memory, though it has been down to $99 in time-limited sales. If you’ve had to deal with package theft in the past, it’s never a fun experience. Ring’s Video Doorbell 2 gives you a view of your door to know when your package is there, and even communicate through the 2-way speaker with whoever walks up. Rated 4.2/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty. Plus, Ring’s refurbished units still include lifetime theft protection.

Nomad Base Station

Save a few bucks when opting for the original Ring Video Doorbell at $100 shipped. You’re losing out on image quality here, as the original model is just 720p versus the 1080p sensor that the Video Doorbell 2 above offers. Plus, you’ll miss out on interchangeable faceplates and quick-change battery packs. But, if you’re on a tighter budget, the original Ring Video Doorbell watches over your home just the same.

Also, either video doorbell would be a great addition to Ring’s 5-piece Alarm Kit, which is currently at a low of $109 (Reg. $199). This kit includes everything you need to secure your home, and pairs perfectly with the Video Doorbell on sale above.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 features:

A Certified Refurbished Video Doorbell 2 is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, allowing you to hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Powered by the rechargeable battery pack or connects to doorbell wires for a constant charge

Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision

Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video

Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Doorbell gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!