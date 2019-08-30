Beef up home security with Ring’s 5-pc. Alarm Kit at a low of $109 (Reg. $199)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Ring Alarm 5-pc. Home Security Kit for $109.19 shipped when coupon code GG20A has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $90 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. With Ring Alarm, it’s no longer an extremely expensive endeavor to secure your home. This specific kit includes a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender, giving you plenty to get started. For those looking to start or expand a smart home, Ring’s built-in Zigbee and Z-Wave support makes it very simple to find accessories. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Gain additional peace of mind when you apply a bit of today’s savings towards a Ring Alarm Panic Button for $35. Just press and hold for three seconds to set off your Ring Alarm’s siren. If subscribed to Ring Protect Plus, it will automatically notify emergency responders.

Ring Alarm features:

Ring Alarm puts whole-home security at your fingertips. Get alerts on your smart phone when doors or windows open or motion is detected.

Manage Ring Alarm and other Ring products—including Ring Doorbell—with the Ring app.

Customize Ring Alarm for your needs. Add components at any time for whole home protection.

Easily setup Ring Alarm in minutes—without tools or professional installation.

The 5 piece kit includes a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender.

