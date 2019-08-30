Beef up home security with Ring’s 5-pc. Alarm Kit at a low of $109 (Reg. $199)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Ring Alarm 5-pc. Home Security Kit for $109.19 shipped when coupon code GG20A has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $90 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. With Ring Alarm, it’s no longer an extremely expensive endeavor to secure your home. This specific kit includes a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender, giving you plenty to get started. For those looking to start or expand a smart home, Ring’s built-in Zigbee and Z-Wave support makes it very simple to find accessories. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Gain additional peace of mind when you apply a bit of today’s savings towards a Ring Alarm Panic Button for $35. Just press and hold for three seconds to set off your Ring Alarm’s siren. If subscribed to Ring Protect Plus, it will automatically notify emergency responders.
Ring Alarm features:
- Ring Alarm puts whole-home security at your fingertips. Get alerts on your smart phone when doors or windows open or motion is detected.
- Manage Ring Alarm and other Ring products—including Ring Doorbell—with the Ring app.
- Customize Ring Alarm for your needs. Add components at any time for whole home protection.
- Easily setup Ring Alarm in minutes—without tools or professional installation.
- The 5 piece kit includes a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender.
