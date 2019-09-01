Apple’s latest AirPods with charging case drops to $133 shipped (Reg. $159)

- Sep. 1st 2019 11:47 am ET

Feature
Nationwide Distributor via Rakuten offers Apple’s latest AirPods with Charging Case for $132.99 shipped when promo code NWD24 is applied during checkout. As a comparison, the second generation AirPods typically sell for $159 with Amazon currently asking $145. Today’s deal is $7 less than our previous mention. The second generation AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include Apple’s upgraded H1 chip for fast wireless pairing. They are already a #1 best-seller at Amazon and we loved them in our hands-on review.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save nearly 50% and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Apple AirPods feature:

  • Automatically on, automatically connected
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • Double-tap to play or skip forward
  • New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
  • Charges quickly in the case
  • Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

Best Smartphone Accessories

