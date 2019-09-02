ASUS ROG 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router gets 23% discount to $270, plus more from $137

Amazon currently offers the ASUS ROG GT-AC5300 802.11ac Tri-Band Wi-Fi Router for $269.99 shipped. Down from $350, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount and marks the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon. For comparison, it’s $30 under our previous mention. Sporting a tri-band design, this gaming-focused 802.11ac router can dish out up to 5,300 MB/s speeds over 5,000 sq. ft. You’ll also notably find built-in VPN support and the ROG Game Dashboard for optimizing console or gaming PC performance. Plus, connect smart home hubs and more to the eight Gigabit Ethernet ports. Rated 4/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional deals from $137.

Other notable deals at Amazon:

Complete your network upgrade by picking up some Ethernet cables to get all of the components in your setup all wired together. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a five-pack starting under $9.

Plus, don’t forget that you can currently save 20% on eero Mesh Wi-Fi Systems thanks to Amazon’s Labor Day deals from $159.

ASUS ROG 802.11ac Tri-Band Wi-Fi Router features:

The battle-ready ROG Rapture GT-AC5300 router is designed with just one mission in mind: Make your gaming network awesome. It’s packed with powerful gaming optimizations, and delivers dominating Wi-Fi performance, rock-solid stability and state-of-the-art security. The ROG-themed Gaming Center interface provides easy point-and-click control over every incredible feature.

