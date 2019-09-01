Save 20% on eero Mesh Wi-Fi Systems with Amazon’s Labor Day deals from $159

Amazon is gearing up for Labor Day by taking 20% off a selection of eero Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi Systems starting at $159 shipped. Best Buy is getting in on the action, matching many of today’s offers. Headlining is the eero Pro Home Bundle on sale for $319. Also at Best Buy. Typically fetching $399, today’s offer saves you $80 and matches our previous mention. This system includes an eero Pro router alongside two satellite beacons. It’s able to provide 3,500 sq. ft. of Tri-Band coverage, making it perfect for up to four-bedroom homes. Add in eero’s TrueMesh technology, and devices will always enjoy the best possible connection. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more deals from $159.

Other eero Wi-Fi system deals today include:

eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

The gateway of an eero system, eero Pro has two auto-detecting Ethernet ports that allow you to connect to your modem and any other device — like an Ethernet switch, printer and additional eero Pro’s. With the addition of a second 5Ghz radio, eero Pro has tri-band power, which lets you do more, simultaneously, in every room of your home. The eero Pro can act as a gateway or add an additional 1,500 sq. ft. of coverage to any eero system. eero Pro provides WiFi you never have to think about again.

