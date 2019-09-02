Take up retro photography with Polaroid’s OneStep 2 VF at $77.50 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 VF Instant Camera for $77.62 shipped. Also at B&H. Normally selling for $100, today’s offer saves you over $22, is $7 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. Ditch your iPhone and kick it old school by picking up the Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 VF. This instant camera comes backed by a 60-day battery life, a 41-degree field of view and more. It’s perfect for adding some retro-flair into the mix, and will be a fun way to capture family gatherings and more throughout the upcoming holidays. Rated 4+ stars by 58% of Amazon reviewers.

A perfect way to leverage your savings here is to grab a pack of color film for $17 at Amazon. This will ensure you’re ready to snap pictures of all your friends and family.

Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 VF features:

The OneStep 2 is a new Polaroid camera that blends classic design with contemporary style. It’s inspired by Polaroid’s original OneStep, but updated to create a simple, easy-to-use instant camera that works straight out of the box – just pick up some i-Type instant film and you’re good to go. It’s got a high quality lens and a powerful flash to give you great photos every time, and this newly improved Viewfinder model makes framing your photos even more intuitive than before. Plus with its long-lasting rechargeable battery, you’ll always be ready to shoot, whether you’re on a brief excursion or a journey round the world.

