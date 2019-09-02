Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Jump Desktop, Cloud Outliner Pro, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Cloud Outliner Pro, Gesundheit!, Milkmaid of the Milky Way, Be Focused Pro, Jump Desktop and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Gesundheit!: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Blood Aerna: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Crazy Caps: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sketch Tree Pro – My Art Pad: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: noded: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Milkmaid of the Milky Way: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $8 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $15 (Reg. $30)

Best Labor Day Game Deals: Super Mario Bros. U $42.50, Sekiro $37.50, many more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Special Tactics: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bee – Classic Edition: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sketch Me! Sketch&Cartoon: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pixagram: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Riptide GP: Renegade: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Brushstroke: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sheltered: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Animatix – Photo Animation: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ToonCamera: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Inkwork: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Worms3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: WORMS: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Worms 2: Armageddon: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $3 (Reg. $5)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!