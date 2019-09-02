Best Labor Day Game Deals: Super Mario Bros. U $42.50, Sekiro $37.50, many more

Sep. 2nd 2019

0

In today’s best game deals, trusted seller Altatac via Rakuten is now offering New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for Nintendo Switch at $42.50. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. Currently listed at $50 on Amazon, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked and a perfect opportunity to score a more traditional 2D Mario experience for Switch. You’ll also find deep Labor Day price drops on titles like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, Control, Mortal Kombat 11 and many more down below. 

More game/console deals:

***Note: The price will drop once you have added the game to the cart on some of today’s Amazon deals.

Labor Day Gaming Deals: New Switch $276, PS4 Pro $90 off, gift cards, more

Classic Disney games get remastered for console/PC: The Lion King and Aladdin

3dRudder is bringing its elegant foot tracking device to PlayStation VR

Sega Genesis Mini hands-on reveals a retro console worth your attention

Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders are now live!

