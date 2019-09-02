Best Labor Day Game Deals: Super Mario Bros. U $42.50, Sekiro $37.50, many more

In today’s best game deals, trusted seller Altatac via Rakuten is now offering New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for Nintendo Switch at $42.50. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. Currently listed at $50 on Amazon, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked and a perfect opportunity to score a more traditional 2D Mario experience for Switch. You’ll also find deep Labor Day price drops on titles like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, Control, Mortal Kombat 11 and many more down below.
More game/console deals:
***Note: The price will drop once you have added the game to the cart on some of today’s Amazon deals.
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $42.50 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SAVE15 at checkout.
- Super Bomberman R $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $37.50 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Control from $37.50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mortal Kombat 11 $37 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Borderlands: Handsome $10 (Reg. $20) | GameStop
- BioShock The Collection from $10 (Reg. $20+) | GameStop
- Up to 25% Off PS4/Xbox Games w/ In-Store Pickup | Target
- Kingdom Hearts III $20 (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- Disney Classic Games pre-order $30 | Amazon
- Aladdin and the Lion King
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom $30 ($60 value) | Best Buy
- Plus Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack
- Yakuza 0 $14.50 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Borderlands 3 pre-order $60 + $10 GC | Amazon
- Prime members only
- Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection $10 (Reg. $25+) | Microsoft
- Need for Speed Heat pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Days Gone on PS4 for $37.50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield Pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
Labor Day Gaming Deals: New Switch $276, PS4 Pro $90 off, gift cards, more
Classic Disney games get remastered for console/PC: The Lion King and Aladdin
3dRudder is bringing its elegant foot tracking device to PlayStation VR
Sega Genesis Mini hands-on reveals a retro console worth your attention
Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders are now live!
