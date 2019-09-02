Twelve South’s ‘Mac-inspired’ candle hits a new Amazon all-time low at $13.50

Amazon offers Twelve South Inspire Mac Candle No. 2 for $13.47 Prime shipped. For comparison, it usually sells for $30 but Twelve South has it currently for $20. Today’s deal is a new all-time low. This is a must-have for any Mac enthusiast. The Apple-inspired ceramic vessel features “strong notes of armoise and bergamot, with hints of lemon, tarragon, amber and musk to help clear the mind of clutter and stimulate creativity.” Learn more in our hands-on review. Nearly 60% of Amazon reviewers have left a 4+ star rating.

While you’re building out your Apple shrine, be sure to grab Steve Jobs: The Man Who Thought Different, a book that explores the life and times of Apple’s founder. It’s under $8 for Kindle or as a paperback. “Critically acclaimed author Karen Blumenthal takes us to the core of this complicated and legendary man while simultaneously exploring the evolution of computers. Framed by Jobs’ inspirational Stanford commencement speech, this is the story of the man who changed our world.”

Twelve South Inspire Mac Candle No. 2 features:

Features strong notes of armoise and bergamot, with hints of lemon, tarragon, amber and musk to help clear the mind of clutter and stimulate creativity

Apple-inspired ceramic vessel

95 ounce candle with a burn time of 60-70 hours

Limited edition, only available while supplies last

