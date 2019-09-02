Twelve South’s ‘Mac-inspired’ candle hits a new Amazon all-time low at $13.50

- Sep. 2nd 2019 8:42 am ET

$13.50
0

Amazon offers Twelve South Inspire Mac Candle No. 2 for $13.47 Prime shipped. For comparison, it usually sells for $30 but Twelve South has it currently for $20. Today’s deal is a new all-time low. This is a must-have for any Mac enthusiast. The Apple-inspired ceramic vessel features “strong notes of armoise and bergamot, with hints of lemon, tarragon, amber and musk to help clear the mind of clutter and stimulate creativity.” Learn more in our hands-on review. Nearly 60% of Amazon reviewers have left a 4+ star rating.

While you’re building out your Apple shrine, be sure to grab Steve Jobs: The Man Who Thought Different, a book that explores the life and times of Apple’s founder. It’s under $8 for Kindle or as a paperback. “Critically acclaimed author Karen Blumenthal takes us to the core of this complicated and legendary man while simultaneously exploring the evolution of computers. Framed by Jobs’ inspirational Stanford commencement speech, this is the story of the man who changed our world.”

Twelve South Inspire Mac Candle No. 2 features:

  • Features strong notes of armoise and bergamot, with hints of lemon, tarragon, amber and musk to help clear the mind of clutter and stimulate creativity
  • Apple-inspired ceramic vessel
  • 95 ounce candle with a burn time of 60-70 hours
  • Limited edition, only available while supplies last

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$13.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Twelve South

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp