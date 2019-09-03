Acer’s curved 31.5-inch WQHD 144Hz Monitor is $299 (Save $75+), more from $95

Amazon is offering the Acer 31.5-inch WQHD 144Hz Monitor (ED323QUR) for $299 shipped. That’s $75 off the going rate found at retailers like Newegg and is within $10 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This monitor delivers a QHD resolution at a blazing fast 144Hz, making it a great option for PC gaming. An 1800R curvature and ‘zero-frame’ aims to offer a more immersive experience that’s great for both gaming and streaming. Inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers. Don’t forget that Loctek’s gas-spring monitor mount is also on sale and one of Amazon’s Gold Boxes is dedicated to gaming gear. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale.

Take full advantage of high refresh rates when plugged into a modern PC or MacBook with this $17 USB-C to DisplayPort Cable. Since this plugs directly into USB-C, this cable eliminates the need for a dongle or hub.

Acer 31.5-inch WQHD 144Hz Monitor features:

31.5″ WQHD (2560 x 1440) 1800R Curved Widescreen Monitor

AMD Radeon FreeSync technology

Refresh Rate: 144Hz – Using Display port

Zero-frame curved design | 4ms response time | ergonomic tilt: -5° to 15°

Ports: 1 x Display Port, 1 x HDMI 1. 4 & 1 x DVI (w/HDCP)

