Acer’s curved 31.5-inch WQHD 144Hz Monitor is $299 (Save $75+), more from $95

- Sep. 3rd 2019 4:26 pm ET

$299
0

Amazon is offering the Acer 31.5-inch WQHD 144Hz Monitor (ED323QUR) for $299 shipped. That’s $75 off the going rate found at retailers like Newegg and is within $10 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This monitor delivers a QHD resolution at a blazing fast 144Hz, making it a great option for PC gaming. An 1800R curvature and ‘zero-frame’ aims to offer a more immersive experience that’s great for both gaming and streaming. Inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers. Don’t forget that Loctek’s gas-spring monitor mount is also on sale and one of Amazon’s Gold Boxes is dedicated to gaming gear. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale. 

More monitors on sale:

Take full advantage of high refresh rates when plugged into a modern PC or MacBook with this $17 USB-C to DisplayPort Cable. Since this plugs directly into USB-C, this cable eliminates the need for a dongle or hub. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Acer 31.5-inch WQHD 144Hz Monitor features:

  • 31.5″ WQHD (2560 x 1440) 1800R Curved Widescreen Monitor
  • AMD Radeon FreeSync technology
  • Refresh Rate: 144Hz – Using Display port
  • Zero-frame curved design | 4ms response time | ergonomic tilt: -5° to 15°
  • Ports: 1 x Display Port, 1 x HDMI 1. 4 & 1 x DVI (w/HDCP)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$299

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Acer monitor

About the Author