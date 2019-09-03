Amazon’s Gaming PC Gold Box has deals from $45: Acer, MSI, Razer, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of gaming laptops, desktops, and accessories from $45.49. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Acer 27-inch Gaming FreeSync Monitor for $299. As a comparison, we typically see it for $400 at retailers like B&H and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Acer packs this 27-inch display with a 1440p panel supporting AMD Radeon FreeSync technology and a 1ms response time. Includes two HDMI inputs and four USB 3.0 ports for ample connectivity. Rated 3.5/5 stars. Hit the jump for more deals.

Amazon also has the Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard on sale for $119.99. You’d usually pay closer to $150 for this model. Features Razer’s “fastest mechanical switches” and speed keys to help you stay on top of the action. There’s also support for Razer’s Chroma technology, which is a 9to5 favorite. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Hit up the rest of today’s sale right here for additional gaming PCs, laptops, and more.

Acer Nitro Gaming Monitor features:

  • 27″ Wqhd (2560 x 1440) widescreen IPS zero frame monitor with AMD Radeon free Sync technology
  • Response time: 1ms VRB & refresh rate: 144Hz
  • 2 speakers, 2 Watts per speaker
  • Displays 400, DCI-P3 & low Delta e<2
  • Ports: 1 x Display Port, 2 x HDMI 2. 0 & 4 x USB 3. 0 Ports (includes HDMI & USB cable)

