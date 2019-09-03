Hi-fi audio arrives with BeyerDynamic’s $339 Amiron Home Headphones ($260 off)

BuyDig is currently offering the BeyerDynamic Amiron Home Tesla High-End Stereo Headphones for $339 shipped once you’ve applied code HOME at checkout. While you’d typically pay $599 direct from Beyerdynamic and Amazon, today’s offer takes off $260 and marks a new all-time low. For comparison, this is $20 less than our previous mention as well. BeyerDynamic’s headphones check all the boxes for high-end cans. You’ll find Tesla magnetic drivers which are said to bring home an authentic concert experience. There’s also a hand-crafted German design that’s assembled from premium materials. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of shoppers.

A great alternative that still lets you rock out to the Beyerdynamic hi-fi sound are the brand’s DT 990 PRO Over-Ear Studio Headphones. At under $138, you’ll lose out on the Tesla magnetic drivers and more premium build quality. Regardless, they’re solid options for mixing audio or music listening sessions.

BeyerDynamic Amiron Home Headphones features:

Amiron home is our invitation to pure musical enjoyment: just sit back in your favourite chair and let the sound carry you away. Never before has your living room sounded more like a real concert hall. Just hearing the first few notes will turn you into a dedicated fan of Amiron home, your superb musical companion that will bring you brilliant and reliable sound for many years to come.

