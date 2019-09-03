eufy’s Alexa-enabled RoboVac 35C won’t clean out your wallet at $220 ($80 off)

Walmart is currently offering the Anker eufy RoboVac 35C Wi-Fi Robotic Vacuum for $219.99 shipped. While you’ll still pay $300 at most retailers like direct from eufy, today’s offer saves you $80, is $5 under our previous mention and is one of the best we’ve seen. For comparison, right now Home Depot has it on sale for $253. Armed with Alexa, Assistant and smartphone control, the RoboVac 35C makes it easy to keep the floors tidy at home. It relies on a 1500pa suction system and can sweep up dust for 100 minutes straight. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 110 customers.

Just want to automate your home’s cleaning without dealing with smartphone connectivity? The highly-rated ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum at $140 when you clip the on-page coupon is a great alternative for a no-frills way to keep your floor nice and tidy. The biggest difference here is that you won’t be able to summon this model with Alexa. Though for $80 less, this is hard to beat for budget-conscious buyers.

Those who need something a bit more powerful than the RoboVac 35C will definitely want to check out today’s discount on the Hoover Carpet Cleaner, which is now $60 (Reg. $100+).

eufy RoboVac 35C Wi-Fi Robotic Vacuum features:

Ultra-slim design makes the Robovac able to clean more areas under furniture and reduces the possibility of getting stuck. The 35C Robovac uses a brushless motor that provides a comfortable sound level that doesn’t interrupt life and work. The BoostIQ technology automatically increases the suction power if it detects stronger power is needed to ensure the best clean. BoostIQ is ideal for cleaning thicker carpets and hard-to-sweep messes.

