Large OLED displays are trending these days with more offerings available than ever before. Just a couple weeks back Dell helped propel the computing industry forward by announcing an Alienware-branded 55-inch OLED 4K Monitor with a killer 120Hz refresh rate. Today we’ve heard that a massive LG 8K 88-inch OLED TV is being readied for launch and will support both Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit technologies.

LG 8K TV: Four 44-inch UHD displays in one

With UHD TVs having become incredibly affordable over the last couple of years, the writing has been on the wall that 8K televisions were set to make an appearance sooner rather than later. The upcoming LG 8K 88-inch TV not only achieves an incredibly high resolution, it also packs OLED capabilities along with support for Dolby Vision, Atmos, HDR10, and much more.

For those interested in building out their smart home, the new LG 8K TV sports compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant, and even Siri thanks to integration with HomeKit and AirPlay 2. This means that owners should be able to power it on or off, adjust volume, switch inputs, and more.

Considering how long it took for 4K content to become readily-available, it’s fair to question how long it will take until owners of this TV can take full advantage of this set’s 8K resolution. To help get owners over the hump, the LG 8K TV sports an α9 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor that’s able to upscale 4K content to make it look even better.

Pricing and availability

The new LG 8K 88-inch TV (88Z9) is set to debut later this month. At $42,000, few will be able to afford it. Availability across ten countries should help keep sales rolling, with initial locations including the United States, UK, Germany, France, and Australia.

9to5Toys’ Take

While the new LG 8K TV is breathtaking to say the least, it still resembles an actual TV, which is something I am looking to migrate away from in future purchases. Top that off with its insane $42,000 price tag and there’s zero chance I will be buying this for my home. That’s alright though, as I am not the company’s target audience.

LG’s 8K TV is meant for folks chasing the latest and greatest technology with no concern for price. This is precisely where the dramatic technology improvements begin before eventually making their way to the rest of the market. The moment a company releases an affordable 8K TV with a design that blends with its surroundings, you can count me in. Until then, I will be patiently waiting.

